Man taken into custody on warrants after officers respond to Dayton home

Apr. 14—A Dayton man was taken into custody Wednesday morning without incident after officers responded to a home on North Main Avenue.

Shawn Michael McLean was arrested in the 2100 block of North Main Street by Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction Adult Parole Authority, according to Montgomery County Jail records.

He was wanted on three warrants, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Initial reports indicated officers surrounded the house until McLean surrendered.

Officers used a loudspeaker to contact McLean. After about 30 minutes, he came outside and was taken into custody, according to Dayton police.

He was released from prison in November 2019 after serving time at the Warren Correctional Institution in Lebanon for a 2016 conviction for felonious assault and weapons under disability out of Montgomery County,

In November 2020, McLean was indicted on domestic violence, assault and aggravated menacing, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. At the time of the indictment, McLean was still on parole for the 2016 case, ODRC records show.