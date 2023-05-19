Man taken to Harborview after Central District drive-by shooting

A man is in the hospital after he was hit in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 400 block of 23rd Avenue South after getting several reports of a person who was shot.

Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds in the Garfield Teen Life Center. The 19-year-old was taken to Harborview with serious injuries.

The scene was cordoned off while evidence was collected. Several shell cases were found, according to Seattle Police.

Investigators learned that the shots were fired from a white sedan that fled the area. A building’s window was shattered by the gunfire.

Detectives with SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206- 233-5000.