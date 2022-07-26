Man taken to hospital after assaulted with bat and other reports

Jul. 26—Police received a report at 10:22 a.m. Monday of a male that had been assaulted by another male with a baseball bat at 2306 E. Main St.

The 38-year-old victim, of Albert Lea, was struck with the bat three times and went to Mayo Clinic Health System with injuries deemed not life-threatening.

Police arrested Terrance Gustaf Book, 28, later in the day once he was identified on charges of second-degree assault, threats of violence, third-degree criminal damage to property and fifth-degree controlled substance possession.

2 arrested on warrants, new charges

Police arrested Angel Antonio Gonzales, 34, on a warrant and fifth-degree possession at 9:24 a.m. Monday at 209 S. Pearl St.

Police arrested Steven Anthony Moreno, 31, on local and Steele County warrants and new charges of fifth-degree possession and possession of a hypodermic needle at 12:44 p.m. Monday at 621 E. 11th St.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 5:29 p.m. Monday at 2414 Clayton Ave.

Man served warrant

Deputies served a warrant on Nathaniel Isiaiah Rojas, 25, at 1:25 p.m. Monday in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway.

Garage fire reported

A garage fire was reported at 8:35 p.m. Monday at 309