Man taken to hospital after being shot in head on Norris Street, Fort Worth police say

A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the head Thursday afternoon, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

At 3:10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a residential neighborhood in the 5600 block of Norris Street about a man that was shot.

When police arrived, they confirmed a man suffered a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

According to reports, two groups of people were shooting at each other and the man was hit, police said.