Man taken to hospital after being shot in Springfield

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Springfield Friday night.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Scott Street around 11:10 p.m. to reports of an adult man shot, according to a sergeant with Springfield Police Department.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that the man had been shot in the chest and a medical helicopter was requested to the hospital.

Information about potential suspects or what led up the shooting is not available at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.



