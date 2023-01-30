Man taken to hospital after being shot in Dayton

WHIO Staff
One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton late Sunday night.

Police were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of Home Avenue just before 11:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch tells us a third party transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital.

Dayton Police are searching for a crime scene on Home Avenue at the time of this reporting.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

