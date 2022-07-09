Man taken to hospital, car riddled with bullets after overnight shooting in Wilkinsburg

A man was shot and a car was riddled with bullets in an overnight shooting in Wilkinsburg.

According to Allegheny County police, dispatch was notified of a shooting in the 1400 block of Cresson Street around 4:30 a.m.

Responders found a man who was shot in the leg and a car with ballistic damage at the scene, according to police.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

ACPD detectives are initiating the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

