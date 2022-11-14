Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in Clairton

A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Clairton.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers and medics were called to Farnsworth Avenue at around 7:16 p.m.

Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

The victim was listed as in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Major police response along main road in Forest Hills Pennsylvania State Police looking for 3 wanted juveniles they say escaped a behavioral facility State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store VIDEO: Man facing charges after stealing car from repossession lot in McKeesport, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts