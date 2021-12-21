Man taken to hospital in critical condition after Duquesne shooting

Dec. 21—A man was in critical condition after a Monday night shooting in Duquesne, Allegheny County police said.

The shooting was reported to Allegheny County 911 dispatchers shortly before 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Grant Street.

First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital.

The county police Homicide Unit was called in to assist and is leading an investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .