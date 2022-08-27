Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting

Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday.

The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening, according to police.

Police say they have not made any arrests in this shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

