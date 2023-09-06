Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound to leg

Sep. 5—A man was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the leg with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.

The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a call around 3:20 p.m. at 13th and Mitchell streets that a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was being driven to the hospital in a pickup truck by a friend.

Sgt. Brett Kelley with the St. Joseph Police Department said the driver and victim were instructed by dispatch to pull over so they could receive medical care, and they pulled over at 13th and Mitchell.

"We made contact with one white male, late twenties, early thirties, not even sure yet on exact age, had one apparent gunshot wound to lower extremities," he said. "Doesn't appear to be life-threatening at this time. He was transported by ambulance and we're still investigating."

Police do not have a suspect at this time.