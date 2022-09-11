Man taken to a hospital after incident in Pittsburgh neighborhood, car crashed nearby

A man was taken to the hospital after an incident in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Shooting at the intersection of Knox ave and Charles st. Evidence markers are on the ground, and at least one car has been struck. pic.twitter.com/163T1Ug6zv — Steve Pierce (@Steve_WPXI) September 11, 2022

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Charles Street in Knoxville at around 9:25 p.m.

Channel 11 crews observed evidence markers on the ground and bullet holes in a vehicle.

A car appeared to have crashed into a building at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

