Man taken to a hospital after incident in Pittsburgh neighborhood, car crashed nearby
A man was taken to the hospital after an incident in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.
Shooting at the intersection of Knox ave and Charles st. Evidence markers are on the ground, and at least one car has been struck. pic.twitter.com/163T1Ug6zv
— Steve Pierce (@Steve_WPXI) September 11, 2022
Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Charles Street in Knoxville at around 9:25 p.m.
Channel 11 crews observed evidence markers on the ground and bullet holes in a vehicle.
A car appeared to have crashed into a building at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
