Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle accident in Lawrence County

A man was taken to a local hospital after a one-vehicle accident in Lawrence County on Monday evening.

According to officials, a pickup truck went off the side of the road and into a tree on Route 168 near Benedict Lane in New Beaver Borough after 5 p.m.

The driver was trapped in the truck, and his legs were stuck under the dashboard for around 45 minutes as emergency crews used power tools to remove him from the vehicle.

Crews on scene said the driver was awake and talking when he was taken to the hospital.

New Beaver and Wampum volunteer fire departments responded to the incident.

