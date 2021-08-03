Man taken to hospital after possibly being hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp.

Daniel Susco, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
Aug. 3—Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the sidewalk early this morning in Harrison Township, apparently after being hit by a vehicle.

At 12:47 a.m., deputies responded to the area of North Main Street and Castlewood Avenue on a report of a person lying on the sidewalk, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in a release.

Deputies found a man lying on the sidewalk who appeared to have been hit by an unknown vehicle, the release said.

The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

This remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

