Man taken to hospital in private car after being wounded in Fort Worth shooting

A 30-year-old man was shot early Wednesday and then driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Fort Worth police said.

The victim was seriously wounded, but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

Fort Worth police responded to gunshot victim arriving at a hospital just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim had just arrived at John Peter Smith Hospital and the shooting had occurred at an unknown location, according to Fort Worth police.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.