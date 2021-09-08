Man taken to hospital in private car after being wounded in Fort Worth shooting

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A 30-year-old man was shot early Wednesday and then driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Fort Worth police said.

The victim was seriously wounded, but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

Fort Worth police responded to gunshot victim arriving at a hospital just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim had just arrived at John Peter Smith Hospital and the shooting had occurred at an unknown location, according to Fort Worth police.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories