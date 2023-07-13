Man taken to hospital after reported crash, shooting in Dayton

A man was taken to the hospital after he reportedly crashed into a house and was shot in Dayton.

Police were called to respond after a vehicle heading westbound lost control and ran into the front of a residence in the 900 block of Edison Avenue around 1:30 a.m., a Dayton police crash report stated.

>> At least 4 hospitalized in 3 separate shootings in Dayton

According to the report, the driver that lost control was shot when he ran into the front of the residence.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, the report said. A 19-year-old passenger was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton police for more information.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.