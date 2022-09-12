Man taken to hospital after shooting, crash in Pittsburgh's Knoxville

Sep. 12—A man was taken to a local hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.

City police, responding to a Shotspotter alert, found the man with a grazing gunshot wound at about 9:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Charles Street.

Police believe a car the man was in crashed into a house after the shooting.

The shooting and crash are under investigation.

