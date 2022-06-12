Man taken to the hospital after shooting in Dayton, 911 caller describes ‘shootout’

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to reports of shots heard in the 1500 block of Fotip Lane around 6:25 p.m., minutes later they were alerted of a man shot there, according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

>> Teen in critical condition after boat reportedly capsizes in Clark County

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request, a caller tells dispatchers there was a “shootout” and that she believes she was grazed by a bullet during it.

“We were outside, I was talking to my friend and they just got to shooting, it was a shootout,” the caller tells dispatchers.

The caller tells dispatchers she believes a man was also shot but isn’t sure due to all the gunfire.

Dispatch records show that one man was taken to Kettering Health Dayton.

The caller states that she did not get a description of any suspects as they all ran from the scene.

We are working to learn the condition of the man shot and if any suspects have been identified.

We will update this story as we learn more.



