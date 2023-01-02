Man taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; Police investigating

One man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.

Police and medics responded to a shooting at the cross of Woodbine Avenue and Russet Avenue around 12:19 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.

Dispatch tells us one man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Dayton Police are looking for a possible suspect. Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn the victims condition.