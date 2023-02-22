Man taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; Homicide investigation underway

Dayton Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened on state Route 49 early Wednesday morning.

Staff at Grandview Medical called the police to report a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at the hospital around 12:46 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.

>>Police investigating shooting death of Huber Heights City Schools staff member

Police at the hospital were told the man was found shot at the cross of state Route 49 and Little Richmond Road.

Dispatch tells us police went to the area and are investigating the scene. Soon after crews arrived, homicide detectives were called to the state route.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.