UPDATE: SWAT standoff ends without an arrest after shooting at Dayton apartment complex

UPDATE @ 1:23 p.m.:

A standout involving SWAT officers at a Dayton apartment complex has ended without an arrest after a shooting was reported Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement spent approximately six hours on scene in the area of the 1700 block of West Stewart Street. Police and SWAT units surrounded an apartment building that they believed a suspect was inside of.

A person law enforcement thought was inside was not there, according to police on scene.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m.:

A standoff involving SWAT officers at a Dayton apartment complex continues hours after a shooting was reported Wednesday morning.

SWAT units and vehicles have surrounded an apartment building in the area of the 1700 block of West Stewart Street. The incident began with a report of person shot and later turned into a standoff.

The condition of the person shot was not immediately known.

Our crew remains on the scene and we’ll update this story as we learn more.

FIRST REPORT

A man is injured after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to reports of a shooting around 6:40 a.m. at the 1700 block of West Stewart Street, according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

One make was taken to an area hospital.

Dispatch said that crews on the scene called for all on-duty SWAT team members to assist at the scene.

It is unknown the condition of the man injured or information about the suspect.

We are working to learn more.