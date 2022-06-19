Man taken to hospital after shooting at Hilton Head park. Three minors in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Three minors are in custody and police are still searching for two more after a man was shot at a Hilton Head park Saturday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert.

The five juveniles were allegedly trying to break into a car when they were “interrupted” by a man, the alert stated.

At 4:45 p.m. deputies responded to reported gunfire at Lowcountry Celebration Park, just off of Pope Avenue near the parking lot for Coligny Beach. They found the man wounded. He was taken to Hilton Head Hospital for treatment.

Three of the five minors, all boys, were found running in the direction of a nearby restaurant. Police found two guns among their belongings. Two, a boy and a girl, were able to get away.

The suspects were not named in the alert because they are minors. Police are still determining the charges against them, according to the alert.

Anyone with information may call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.