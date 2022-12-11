Man taken to hospital after shooting in Homestead

A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Homestead on Sunday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the intersection of East 16th Avenue and McClure Street just before 3 p.m.

Police said first responders found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the shoulder and upper and lower extremities. The victim is expected to survive.

Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

