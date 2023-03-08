Man taken hospital after shooting in Springfield

One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police and medics responded to reports of a man shot in the 500 block of Mead Lane around 3:48 a.m., according to Springfield Police Dispatch.

Dispatch tells us the victim was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the man was talking when they arrived at the scene.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will continue to update this story once we learn more.