Man taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield

Jul. 17—A man is in the hospital after a shooting reported outside of Club 425 in Springfield late Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Harrison Street after a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Springfield Police Division.

Crews found a man at the scene who had been shot.

Medics transported the man to Springfield Regional Medical Center, but the man was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital by a CareFlight medical helicopter.

Springfield police said that there are currently no suspects in the shooting, but detectives are investigating.

