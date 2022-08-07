Man taken to the hospital after shooting in Stowe Township

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Stowe Township.

Allegheny County police said they were called to the scene of a shooting on Overlook Place at around 7:50 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

