Man taken to hospital after stabbing on Auburn Boulevard, sheriff’s office says

(FOX40.COM) — A man has been taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the chest, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the stabbing happened near the 3000 block of Auburn Boulevard around 7:45 p.m.

According to authorities, the man’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening and the scene has been cleared.

No information has been released regarding a suspect.

This article will be updated with more information when it is made available.

