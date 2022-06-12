Man taken to the hospital after stabbing in Dayton

One man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dayton Saturday night.

Crews were called to reports of a man stabbed in the 40 block of Pointview Avenue around 8:50 p.m., according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request, the caller tells dispatchers that a man was being robbed and was stabbed out front of the location.

The caller tells dispatchers that the man is bleeding heavily from his chest.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to dispatch.

The caller said the suspect ran from the scene.

We are working to learn his condition and if any suspects are in custody.

We will update this story as we learn more.



