Man to be taken off life support after drowning in popular Medford pond

A man will be taken off life support after being pulled from a pond in Medford on Sunday morning.

Medford Police say they received a call at 11:15 a.m. from a person frantically screaming for help after the caller’s friend went underwater at Wright’s Pond and didn’t resurface.

Law enforcement officials arrived at the pond’s designated swim area and didn’t see the person who had called them, according to police. Authorities say a dispatcher helped them to figure out the caller and the victim were on the north side of the pond, which is not a designated swimming area.

Police and fire personnel quickly arrived at the opposite side of the pond and found the caller, who officials say was still yelling for help. Two firefighters could see the victim underwater and dove in to get him, according to police.

The 28-year-old victim was pulled from the water and carried through the woods with the assistance of an off-road vehicle, into a waiting ambulance that transported him to Mass General Hospital.

Authorities say the victim had no brain activity this morning and is being kept alive until his family is properly notified. His family lives in India and MGH is making the proper notifications.

Medford Police would like to remind residents to use designated beach and swim areas when swimming in ponds and lakes, because other sections may be potentially dangerous.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



