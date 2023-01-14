Man taken into police custody after 80-year-old woman carjacked, kidnapped in Seaford

An 80-year-old woman was carjacked and kidnapped in Seaford on Friday morning, according to the Seaford Police Department.

It happened around 9:56 a.m. in the driveway outside her home. Police said she was approached, physically assaulted and placed inside her vehicle by a man.

The man, who has yet to be publicly identified by police, then drove the vehicle with the woman inside and transported her to a house in south Salisbury, Maryland. At some point, police said, the woman was bound.

The 80-year-old was found in the area and taken to a local hospital where she was released after being treated for her injuries, according to police.

The stolen vehicle was found along the Salisbury area of East Main Street by Salisbury Police Department and Maryland State Police officers, who were working to locate the vehicle. Multiple people in the car fled the scene, but police said the suspect from the carjacking in Seaford was "apprehended."

WHAT HAPPENED:Rattling and shaking felt by Delawareans Friday was a supersonic aircraft, naval base says

Further details were not immediately released by police, other than to say the investigation remains active and multijurisdictional − as it crossed state lines.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should call the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (302) 629-6645 or Maryland State Police, Barrack E, at (410) 749-3101.

Contact reporter Cameron Goodnight at cgoodnight@delawareonline.com or by calling or texting 302-324-2208. Follow him on Twitter at @CamGoodnight.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Seaford carjacking, kidnapping leaves woman injured, man in custody