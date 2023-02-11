Man taken for psychiatric evaluation after Porter standoff

Feb. 11—A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning following a standoff at a home on Ransomville Road in the Town of Porter.

Police were called to the home on the 3000 block of Ransomville Road about 3:20 a.m. for a report of a man armed with a firearm making suicidal threats following a domestic incident.

Arriving deputies tried to make contact with the man but were unsuccessful.

Several other attempts were made to contact the man through various means but those attempts also proved unsuccessful. Both the Emergency Response Team and the Hostage Negotiation Team were activated. Ultimately, ERT operators were able to make entry into the residence and secure the man.

A juvenile was also removed from the residence and placed in the custody of his mother. The man was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and was brought to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation and released into their custody.