Man taken to trauma center after he was hit by vehicle

Jan. 13—A man was in stable condition after he was hit by a vehicle Friday on a highway ramp, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Frederick City spokesman Allen Etzler wrote in a text message Friday.

A news release from the Frederick Police Department said the occupants of the vehicle that hit the man stayed at the scene, were fully cooperative with police and will not be charged.

At around 5:46 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on the on ramp from U.S. 40 east and U.S. 15 south, the release said.

The release said police found the man conscious, but with significant injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, the release said.