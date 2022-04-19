Man takes employee hostage at Altamonte Springs Hungry Howie’s, police say

An employee at an Altamonte Springs Hungry Howie’s was taken hostage inside the restaurant Monday evening, police said.

Police responded to the Hungry Howie’s in the 400 block of State Road 434 around 5:20 p.m. after receiving a call from the barricaded subject’s wife, who told police her husband had made suicidal threats and was at the restaurant.

On the hostage situation scene in Altamonte Springs. Witnesses say a store manager is inside the Hungry Howie's with the suspect. Police are in contact with him. Made suicidal threats before this started. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/snTPwAYzBK — Nick Papantonis WFTV (@NPapantonisWFTV) April 19, 2022

Witnesses told police the barricaded man was seen with what appeared to be a gun.

The suspect made several threats to do harm to employees before taking one of them hostage, police said.

Surrounding businesses have been evacuated.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and hostage negotiators are assisting on scene.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Altamonte Springs police at 407-339-2441 or 911.

See a map of the scene below:

