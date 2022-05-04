Man takes manslaughter deal in East Hartford man's killing

May 4—A second suspect in the fatal shooting of East Hartford resident Victor Millan during an argument over sunglasses in Hartford on the night of July 4, 2017, has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted of a reduced charge and can expect a 15-year prison sentence.

Pedro Guzman, now 30, of Hartford, had completed jury selection in Hartford Superior Court for trial on a murder charge in Millan's death when he accepted the plea bargain Monday, court records show.

PLEA BARGAIN

DEFENDANT: Pedro Guzman, 30, of Hartford.

CONVICTION: Aiding or encouraging the commission of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in the fatal shooting of Victor Millan, 25, of East Hartford, on the night of July 4, 2017, just off Park Street in Hartford.

LIKELY SENTENCE: 25 years, suspended after 15 years, followed by five years' probation.

In the plea deal, Guzman was convicted of aiding or encouraging the commission of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm. He entered the deal under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence, if believed by a jury, was sufficient for a conviction.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 28 before Judge Kevin C. Doyle. The two sides in the case have agreed to recommend that Guzman receive a 15-year prison term, followed by five years of probation, with the possibility of up to 10 more years behind bars if he violates release conditions, records show.

Judges typically accept such recommendations because their only alternative is to scuttle the plea deal.

The expected sentence is significantly less severe than one Guzman rejected in January 2020, when the prosecution proposed that he plead guilty to aiding or encouraging the commission of a murder and receive a 35-year prison term.

One of Guzman's co-defendants in the case — William Coleman, now 31, of Hartford — went to trial in January 2020. The jury acquitted him of aiding or encouraging the commission of a murder and of murder conspiracy. But the jury convicted Coleman of the lesser included offense of aiding or encouraging the commission of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm.

Story continues

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed Coleman's sentencing by more than a year. He was sentenced in February 2021 to 24 years in prison.

A problem for prosecutor John F. Fahey was that the bullet that killed Millan, 25, passed through his body and wasn't recovered, making it impossible to determine who fired the fatal shot.

The late-night shooting, which occurred on Wadsworth Street, just off Park Street in Hartford, was captured on surveillance video. The video showed that Coleman and Guzman were among those firing at Millan as Millan ran away from the confrontation, after showing a gun at one point.

The uncertainty as to who fired the fatal shot is the reason Coleman and Guzman were charged as accessories, meaning they aided or encouraged the commission of the killing but didn't necessarily commit it themselves. Under the law, an accessory is subject to the same penalties as the person who actually commits a crime.

Still facing murder-related charges in the case is Luis Picart, now 40, of Hartford.

Authorities consider Picart the least-culpable defendant in the case. He rejected a plea bargain in May 2019 in which he would have been convicted only of criminal possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit murder, a less-serious crime than aiding or encouraging the commission of the murder.

He would have received a 10-year prison sentence, followed by five years of probation, with the possibility of up to 10 more years behind bars if he violated release conditions.

Fahey said at the time that the basis for the charges against Picart was that he provided a gun to one of the shooters. He is being held on more than $1.5 million bond.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.