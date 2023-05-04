Man takes motorcycle on test drive, then drives away with it, police say

A Rome man was arrested after police said he took a motorcycle on a test drive and never returned it.

On April 17, Floyd County officers were called to East Drive about a possible theft.

According to officials, Steven Ashley Storey told the victim he was interested in purchasing a black 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle and wanted to test drive it.

Authorities said Storey took the motorcycle and had not returned after two hours.

Storey was arrested and charged with entering an automobile, robbery by intimidation, theft by taking, possession of methamphetamine, and simple battery.

