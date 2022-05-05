Man takes Ocean Shores police officer’s taser; bites officer

A man was arrested Wednesday night after a pursuit, a struggle with an officer, a second pursuit and a second struggle with an officer, according to the Ocean Shores Police Department.

At around 7 p.m. on May 3, officers responded to a report of a 29-year-old homeless man trespassing at a church on Canal Drive Southeast.

The man had been previously trespassed from the church, and had several warrants for his arrest.

When officers arrived, the man had left.

At around 8:30 p.m., an officer found the man riding a bicycle on Edgewood Avenue Northeast.

When the officer attempted to make contact with the man, he ran off.

The officer caught up with the man, where a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, the man managed to take the officer’s taser.

The man ran off again, with the taser, but dropped it while he was running.

The man was in the 200 block of East Rain Street Northeast, when he ran into the woods.

At around 11 p.m., a K9 unit found the man hiding in the woods.

When the officers attempted to take the man into custody, the man bit one officer and injured the wrist of another.

The man was eventually detained and arrested.

He was booked into Grays Harbor County Jail on counts of resisting arrest, disarming a police officer and assault.