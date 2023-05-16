Man takes off in van left running outside Hoquiam home with 2 kids inside

Two kids are safe after police say they were kidnapped in Hoquiam during a car theft.

At 8:43 a.m. on Monday, police received a report that a Honda Odyssey minivan with two young children inside was stolen outside a home in the 2700 block of Pacific Avenue.

The kids’ mother had stopped at a friend’s house to drop off paperwork and both of the children were sleeping, so she left the van running with the air conditioning on, according to Hoquiam Police. While she was inside the home, a man got into the driver’s seat and took off.

After the Grays Harbor Scanner Facebook page posted information about the crime, two people spotted an Odyssey parked at the Sunshine Deli in Aberdeen. When they saw there were two young kids in the van, they called 911.

The Cosmopolis Police chief arrived at the minimart less than a minute later and saw the suspect standing near the van, who ran. The chief stayed with the van to check on the children, who were OK, Hoquiam Police said.

An Aberdeen Police sergeant arrived shortly after, saw the suspect, and ran after him. The man ran back toward the van and then gave up as the sergeant caught up to him.

The suspect, a 34-year-old homeless man, was taken into custody. He was booked into the Hoquiam City Jail for investigation of kidnapping and car theft.

The recommended charges will be forwarded to the Grays Harbor County prosecutor.











