Man takes plea in case where one man found dead in burned car, another under house

A man pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in connection with a case where one man was found dead in a burning car and another was found dead under a house.

Christopher Burns pleaded guilty last month after originally being charged with obstruction of justice and two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Justin Zeno and Skylar Barry.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for time served.

Two others — 23-year-old Tre'von Woods and 25-year-old Dillyn Dugas — also were charged in Zeno and Barry's death. Dugas is scheduled to go to trial in February and Woods has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for the same month.

Lafayette Police officers were called after midnight on Jan 12, 2018, to a car fire in the 100 block of Belleau Street. They found Zeno, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, dead in the car, according to court documents. They later found Barry underneath a home being renovated in Broussard.

Woods later told investigators he, Burns and Dugas drove to a fast-food restaurant in Broussard to meet with Zeno. Woods said he got in Zeno's car with a gun that Burns had given him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Woods said he shot Zeno then shot Barry as Barry tried to run from the car, according to an arrest affidavit. Woods told investigators he sat on top of Zeno and drove from Broussard to Lafayette, following Burns.

"...At one point (Woods) stopped next to Mr. Burns to have a conversation," according to an arrest affidavit. "Mr. Woods advised that Mr. Burns made the statement 'we gonna burn that b----' and told Mr. Woods to keep following him."

A motive for the shooting was not given in court documents, but at the time, police said robbery may have been a partial motive.

