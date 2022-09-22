Man takes plea deal in 2009 death of 3-year-old girl, gets five years

A man pleaded guilty last week in the 2009 death of a 3-year-old girl in Alexandria, getting the maximum five years in prison.

O’Neil Wesley, 32, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of negligent homicide on Sept. 12 in the death of 3-year-old Kennedy McKenzie Compton. He was sentenced by 9th Judicial District Court Judge Mary Lauve Doggett to five years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, suspension of sentence or credit for good time.

He has been in jail since his arrest by the Alexandria Police Department in June 2021. The girl died in May 2009 after a call from a home in the 3100 block of Laurel Street.

According to a civil lawsuit filed in 2010 by Kennedy’s mother, the girl had been in the custody of the state’s Office of Community Services at the time of her death. She was in the custody of a foster mother, who had left the girl with her boyfriend, Wesley, while she was away, the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit, which also names Kennedy’s sister as a plaintiff, claimed the girl’s removal from her family was “unwarranted.” It named the OCS, Wesley and the foster mother as defendants.

Wesley denied that he was the foster mother’s boyfriend. He also denied beating or kicking Kennedy, according to his answer to the lawsuit.

It alleged that Wesley had contacted the foster mother, telling her Kennedy was having trouble breathing. The foster mother told Wesley to call Acadian Ambulance, and first responders found her unresponsive with bruises on her body, the lawsuit reads.

The girl later died at Rapides Regional Medical Center. The lawsuit was settled out of court in 2012.

The criminal case had gone cold, but Alexandria Detective Tanner Dryden began investigating it again, reads a June 23, 2021, news release announcing Wesley’s arrest. He was arrested in Gulfport, Miss., on a first-degree murder warrant. He was indicted in November 2021 on a charge of second-degree murder.

