Man takes plea deal in 2019 shooting

Jul. 17—CATLETTSBURG — A 46-year-old man accused of firing into a car in October 2019 pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Byron Pennington, of Rush, entered his plea before Judge George Davis of the Boyd County Circuit Court in exchange for an 18-month prison sentence.

Pennington's case, which has been pending for nearly three years, was originally charged as two counts of attempted murder. However, in July 2020, a grand jury reduced his charges to wanton endangerment after Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney said additional evidence was uncovered that supported the lesser charges.

Defense Attorney Michael "Frenchie" Curtis requested Pennington's sentencing be delayed until Aug. 12, in order for the probation/parole department to calculate up his time served in the Boyd County Detention Center prior to posting bond.

