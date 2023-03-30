Man takes plea deal in 2021 fatal Neenah stabbing, convicted of lesser charge

OSHKOSH – A Minnesota man charged in connection with the 2021 stabbing death of a Neenah man entered a plea deal Tuesday to reduced charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Mandel Roy, 28, of Minneapolis, was previously charged with felony murder in the stabbing of Rodger Ridgeway, 22. He pleaded no contest to first-degree recklessly endangering safety at a hearing Tuesday. As part of the plea deal, charges he received while in jail, including battery to another inmate, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, were dismissed.

Roy's sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 2.

Ridgeway was found lying in the grass in the 200 block of Martens Street in downtown Neenah the night of April 17, 2021. He had multiple stab wounds and was “beyond life-saving efforts," police said. An autopsy revealed Ridgeway died of six knife wounds.

Investigators say shortly before 8 p.m. on April 17, 2021, Ridgeway's mother got into a fight with a group of people from Hell's Lovers motorcycle club outside Gord's Pub, located at 210 Main St. in Neenah, according to a criminal complaint. The motorcycle club was known to gather at the neighboring Eagle Nation Cycles, located at 206 Main St.

Later in the night, Ridgeway went to Gord's Pub and asked a bartender about the incident involving his mother, the complaint says. Around 11:09 p.m., surveillance video from nearby businesses captured Ridgeway walking southeast from the area of Gord's Pub with a group of three people dressed in black clothing. Police identified them as Roy; Terran Colwell, 30, of Minneapolis; and Charles Hoofman, 53, of Neenah.

At 11:10 p.m., "a physical disturbance" took place and lasted a few minutes, the complaint says. Afterward, Roy, Colwell and Hoofman quickly left the scene. Roy and Colwell were seen on video running from the scene back to Eagle Nation Cycles, according to the complaint. Ridgeway's body was found near the site of the fight.

Investigators were unable to determine whether it was Roy or Colwell who stabbed Ridgeway. They said Hoofman was nearby for some of the fight, but it was not clear from surveillance footage if he ever got physically involved. Surveillance cameras only captured parts of the altercation that led to Ridgeway's death.

Colwell was convicted of substantial battery with intention to cause bodily harm and harboring or aiding a felon and sentenced to three years in prison in September. She was previously charged with felony murder, like Roy, but those charges were dropped during the course of the investigation.

A witness present at Eagle Nation Cycles when Roy and Colwell returned after the altercation told investigators a man matching the description of Roy had blood on his hands. Surveillance video from the inside of building showed Colwell holding objects "consistent with a knife and a wallet," the complaint says.

Surveillance footage of the alley outside Eagle Nation Cycles and Gord's Pub before the fight also showed Roy take from his car a "long, club-like object" and conceal it up his sleeve, according to the complaint. Pieces of a broken wooden tire knocker were later found near Ridgeway's body.

