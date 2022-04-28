Man takes plea deal for 30 years after being arrested for rape in Mississippi

Less than 10 days after being arrested for rape, a Mississippi man has taken a plea deal to spend three decades behind bars.

Anthony Sisk, 42, was arrested on April 18 after kidnapping two people, taking them to Lafayette County, Mississippi and sexually assaulting them, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

On Wednesday, April 27, Lafayette County Sheriff Alan Wilburn told FOX13 that Sisk waved his right to a grand jury and pled guilty to two counts of sexual battery.

Sisk received 30 years at the Mississippi State Penitentiary as part of the plea deal, according to the sheriff.

