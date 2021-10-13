Man takes plea deal in Boulder sex assault case

Oct. 12—A Boulder man accused of raping a woman in 2019 has taken a plea deal in his case.

Jeremy Brio, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boulder District Court to second-degree assault and false imprisonment.

The second-degree assault count has a sexual factual basis, and as part of the plea agreement Brio will be sentenced to sex offender intensive supervised probation.

Boulder Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Catrina Weigel said that the victim in the case wanted Brio to get probation.

"The victim has been consulted many, many times and she is in favor of this disposition," Weigel told Boulder District Judge Bruce Langer.

Brio will undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and presentence investigation prior to his sentencing on Dec. 17. He remains out of custody on a personal recognizance bond.

Brio initially pleaded not guilty in November to sexual assault — incapable of appraising conduct and sexual assault on a physically helpless victim and was set to stand trial starting Dec. 6, but that trial was canceled as a result of the plea agreement.

According to an affidavit, the named victim went out drinking on Oct. 11, 2019, with a group of friends, including Brio, in downtown Boulder.

The woman told police she became very intoxicated, with friends reporting she was slurring her words and having trouble standing up.

When the group returned to the woman's house, the woman was helped to her bedroom by roommates.

At one point, a witness walked into the woman's room and saw Brio sexually assaulting her. The witness told Brio to leave and told another person what she had seen.

On Nov. 22, Boulder police talked to Brio by telephone. Brio told the officers he was also intoxicated that night, but told police he remembered going into the woman's room to look for his vape before she asked him to stay.

He told police he did not know whether they actually had sex or were "just kinda like, getting there," but did remember someone coming into the room and telling him to leave, according to the affidavit.