Man takes plea deal in Boulder shooting case

Jul. 18—A man accused of shooting a woman in downtown Boulder in February took a plea deal Tuesday and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Jake Prine, 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with the use of a deadly weapon, a Class 4 felony.

The remaining charges of second-degree assault, felony menacing, and attempted aggravated robbery were dismissed, according to online court records.

Prine will receive 82 days of credit toward his sentence for time served in jail, according to online court records.

According to Boulder police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Canyon Boulevard at 10 p.m. Feb. 27 and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. The woman had been sleeping outside when she was confronted and shot by a man who then fled the scene.

Boulder police coordinated with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and one of its K-9 dogs to track the suspect's movements, but they were unable to locate him at the time.

The woman was treated at a local hospital and later released.

An investigation led to officers identifying Prine through eyewitness accounts and fingerprints on scene.

Detectives do not believe Prine and the victim knew each other, and they did not say what the possible motive for the shooting may have been. But in the charging documents, the attempted robbery charge accused Prine of trying to take the woman's sleeping bag.