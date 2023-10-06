Man takes plea deal in case of shots fired in Longmont home

Oct. 6—A man who was arrested after shots were fired in a Longmont home in March, has taken a plea deal and sentenced to two years of probation.

James Craft, 34, plead guilty Friday to the felony charge of attempt to discharge a firearm and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Craft also admitted to violating his probation.

He was sentenced to two years of probation that will run concurrently with his reinstated two-year probation, which he previously violated.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded to a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of Alta Street on March 28. A neighbor said he could hear a man and woman arguing, and three gunshots fired. When police arrived, they observed a man inside the home who went into a bedroom and closed the door. They heard a window open and another gunshot. Smoke was visible from a bedroom window, the affidavit stated.

After being in contact with police, Craft exited the home and refused to comply with police instructions. Craft was slurring his words, and officers tased him before taking him into custody, according to the affidavit. When officers searched the house, they found several bullets, casings and bullet-shaped holes. A three-quarters-empty bottle of whiskey was also found on Craft's nightstand.