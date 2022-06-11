Man takes plea deal in Coal Creek Canyon shooting

Jun. 10—A Jefferson County man accused of shooting at a man after a fight in Boulder County has taken a plea deal in his case.

Brandon Alan White, 42, pleaded guilty Friday in Boulder District Court to attempted manslaughter and criminal mischief.

Both counts are Class 5 felonies that carry a presumptive sentencing range of one to three years in prison, and up to six if the case is determined to be aggravated.

White, who is free on bond, is set for sentencing Aug. 10 after a presentence investigation.

Prosecutors dropped the original charges, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault and felony menacing.

According to an affidavit, White and another man were in a physical fight Dec. 2, 2021, in the 33000 block of Coal Creek Canyon Drive.

After the fight, the victim told police White drew a gun and fired five to six rounds at him. The shots all missed, but the named victim said one "passed by his face"

Deputies also found multiple bullet holes in the man's vehicle.

The man said White drove away before he could call 911. White and the victim knew each other, and police were able to identify and locate White at his home in Jefferson County and arrested him without incident.