Man takes plea deal in double murder

Jun. 14—Facing up to 33 years to life for the deaths of a mother and daughter, a Yuba City man accepted a plea deal Monday after being involved in a head-on collision with the pair in September of last year.

According to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor, Chase Patrick Hammonds, 26, of Yuba City accepted a plea deal of 25 years to life in an incident that involved the deaths of Cary Theresa Ojeda, 55, and her daughter Deanna F. Hernandez, 36, both of Linda.

"Mr. Hammonds pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder (Penal Code section 187), one count of fleeing a pursuing peace officer's vehicle causing death (Vehicle Code section 2800.3(b)), and one count of driving a vehicle without consent (vehicle theft) (Vehicle Code section 10851)," Naylor said in an email to the Appeal on Monday. "Because he pleaded guilty to murder, that carries a 'life tail' sentence. His plea agreement will send him to state prison for 25 years to life, as follows: 15-life for second degree murder, plus 10 years for felony evading causing death and the vehicle theft. The second degree murder charge was the heaviest charge, since he could not be charged with first degree murder — that requires premeditation and deliberation, which was not present in this crime."

On Sept. 15, 2021, Hammonds was accused of driving a stolen pickup truck and towing a stolen trailer when the Yuba County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop. He failed to stop and engaged in a pursuit, according to Appeal archives. While driving on Highway 70, Hammonds collided head on with the victims' car. The mother and daughter died at the hospital. Following the collision, Hammonds then fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later. Highway 70 was shut down for approximately six hours.

As a result of the incident, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office charged Hammonds with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of evading a peace officer causing death, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, receiving a known stolen trailer, and a misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice.

Several weeks later, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Debra Givens ruled there was enough evidence for the case to go forward. On Monday, Hammonds accepted a plea deal for a sentence of 25 to life.

When asked why the plea deal was made for 25 to life rather than the 33 he would have faced if he had gone to trial, Naylor said it came down to California law.

"The defendant does have a possibility of a parole eligibility hearing after 20 years, since he was considered a 'youthful offender' at the time he committed the crime, under a fairly recent change in California's sentencing laws relating to young offenders," Naylor said. "In essence, that would mean that regardless of what sentence he received in excess of 20 years, he could potentially be released after only serving 20 years, provided he programs well in the Department of Corrections/Rehabilitation."

Sentencing for Hammonds is scheduled to take place on Aug. 1.

"Because this was a negotiated resolution between the People of the State of California and the defendant, that will be the sentence he receives on August 1, unless for some reason the sentencing judge declines to accept the resolution. I don't foresee that happening, but that is always a possibility," Naylor said. "The maximum that the defendant would have received if he had been convicted after a trial would have been 33 years (30 years on two murder charges, and several months each on a few of the other vehicle theft and hit-and-run charges). Whether the entire 33 years would have been imposed after conviction would be up to the sentencing judge — naturally, the People would have argued for the full amount given the fact that two innocent people — a mother and a daughter — lost their lives for no reason, but a judge can take into account aggravating and mitigating factors in imposing the final sentence, which could result in striking some of the custodial time on certain of the charges. That is a reality of sentencing, which is something we take into account in fashioning a resolution."

Naylor said the DA's office was ready to take the case to trial.

"The People were prepared to take this all the way to trial — I had prepared the case fully, and witnesses were subpoenaed and all the evidence was in order. We do keep offers open even as trial approaches because one of the goals is to encourage early resolution of cases. The defendant had been advised that the 25 to life offer would not be getting any better, and had we confirmed the trial today, that offer would have expired," Naylor said. "The family of the victims have been informed of the resolution, and they had been advised of the offer early on. They will be meeting with our office in the coming weeks as we approach the sentencing date, and they have the right to present statements on behalf of Cary Ojeda and Deanna Hernandez when Mr. Hammonds is sentenced."