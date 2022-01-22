Man takes plea deal in Erie child sex assault case

Jan. 21—A man accused of forcing a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him in exchange for drugs has taken a plea deal in his case.

Roman Anthony Gonzales pleaded guilty in Boulder District Court Friday to sexual exploitation of a child and second-degree assault — drugging.

Gonzales could be facing up to 12 years in prison on the sexual exploitation count, or 24 if aggravated circumstances were found. The second-degree assault count could carry up to six years in prison.

Attorneys said it would be up to a judge whether the two sentences could be served consecutively or concurrently.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped the original counts of sexual assault on a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Gonzales, who remains out of custody, will undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and presentence investigation before he is formally sentenced on March 25.

According to an arrest affidavit, Erie police were notified on June 12, 2020, that a teen who lived in the city and was part of a separate investigation by the Colorado State Patrol and FBI told authorities she was sexually assaulted at her home.

The girl told Erie police that she met Gonzales on the social media site Mocospace. She said Gonzales offered her marijuana, so she invited him to her house on June 5, 2020.

The girl said Gonzales came over and brought marijuana, but then forced her to have sex with him as payment. The girl told police this happened the next day as well, even though she told Gonzales to stop.

The girl said she initially told Gonzales she was 16, but said a friend later told him she was only 14.

Police pulled records for the account the girl had interacted with and were able to identify Gonzales, who the girl then picked out of a photo array.

Gonzales denied knowing the girl, but his DNA was found on her underwear and police found 17 calls between Gonzales and the girl's cell phone between May 29, 2020, and June 8, 2020.