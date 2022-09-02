Man takes plea deal in hit-and-run crash that killed Disney intern

The man arrested on a charge of killing a Walt Disney World intern in a crash appeared in an Orange County court Friday.

Jose Ruiz took a plea deal for leaving the scene of the hit-and-run crash in 2013.

Investigators said Ruiz hit 22-year-old Mahmoud Arabi on International Drive and kept driving.

Ruiz was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited for 46 days he had already served after being arrested last year.

The family of the intern said they are furious with the sentence that was handed to the driver.

The victim’s mother watched the hearing from Australia and said she was not happy with the sentence.

Under the plea term, Ruiz will have his license suspended for three years and be on probation for the next five years.

