Man takes plea deal in Longmont stabbing case

Dec. 17—Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the age of the defendant.

A 31-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday in a Longmont stabbing case, and is facing up to 10 years in prison.

Joseph Frank Garcia pleaded guilty in Boulder District Court Friday to second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony.

As a condition of the plea, attorneys agreed that if Garcia is sentenced to prison, he will serve between five and 10 years rather than the 16-year maximum for a Class 4 extraordinary risk felony.

A judge could also sentence Garcia to community corrections or probation.

Boulder County Deputy District Attorney Nicole Perry said the named victim in the case was "in support" of the plea agreement.

Garcia is set for sentencing on March 11. Garcia's attorney Lovel Tokic asked that Garcia's bond be converted to a personal recognizance bond rather than a secured bond so he could remain out of custody until sentencing.

Tokic noted Garcia has been compliant on bond and was still being supervised by probation for a separate case.

Perry said neither the named victim nor the DA's Office objected to the bond modification.

Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra said she did not have time Friday to redo Garcia's bond, and said she would consider the request next week. Garcia was allowed to remain out of custody Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Garcia was at McCarthy's Pub, 30 S Main St., at 1:52 a.m. April 18 when witnesses said he had what appeared to be an angry conversation over the phone while sitting at the bar.

According to witnesses, Garcia hung up and then began yelling at another man seated at the bar, and said he was going to "(expletive) stab him." The other man said the two of them should go outside and they continued to argue back and forth until witnesses said Garcia grabbed a knife and tried to stab the other man.

The two struggled and Garcia stabbed the man on the right forearm causing a laceration. The man later told police he felt Garcia was trying to stab him "in the gut."

The other man was able to pin Garcia to the wall until other people in the bar were able to break the two up.

Multiple witnesses told police they heard Garcia say he wanted to kill the man, both before and after cutting him on the arm.

The man was taken to Longmont United Hospital for treatment.